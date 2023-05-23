New FutureCast for a 2024 target

Went ahead with the prediction for Oklahoma to land newly offered in-state legacy TENot a lot of color to add here; the Washington (Okla.) standout has spent his whole life around OU and it’s hard to see him going anywhere else. His father is former Sooners tight end Stephen Alexander, and his family goes to church in Norman. Iowa State looked like the team to beat for a long time, and it didn’t seem that the Sooners would make additional offers at the tight end position because of their standing with. But plans and numbers change, and Alexander is the beneficiary this time.Mitchell is still on track to reclassify into the 2024 cycle and Oklahoma is still the overwhelming favorite. That is one thing thatchanged. But I foresee Alexander being a second tight end in the class for the Sooners. I love his film and think he’s extremely underrated; this would be a phenomenal local pickup for Joe Jon Finley and OU.