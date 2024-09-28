Jesse Crittenden
Beat Reporter/Editor
Staff
- Apr 25, 2023
Myself, Parker, Brandon and Bryan are in Auburn and will have you all fully covered with coverage.
Game time is 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
Check back here for live updates.
Anyone have any score predictions?
(Pregame reading: Things to watch, Cookin' With Grill Boy, Jacobe Johnson 'eager' to move to WR)
