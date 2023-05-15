Latest on OV plans for Will Nwaneri and Bryant Wesco

Parker Thune
— Much has been made of the fact that Will Nwaneri has given conflicting reports about his visit plans for the month of June. Over the weekend, he told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong that he'll visit Tennessee on the 9th and Oklahoma on the 16th, but then told On3's Chad Simmons that he had Oklahoma scheduled for the 9th and Tennessee for the 16th. I'd reported the previous weekend that Nwaneri was undecided as to whether he'd go to Oklahoma and then Tennessee on those two weekends, or vice versa.
First off, know that I'll be up to see Nwaneri on Thursday, so expect more intel soon. But I talked to one of my top sources at Lee's Summit North this morning and was told that Nwaneri still doesn't have concrete plans for the Oklahoma and Tennessee visits. For some time, Nwaneri has had Georgia locked in for June 2-4 and Missouri for June 23-25. The Oregon visit was initially supposed to take place on the final weekend of June but has now been scheduled for Sept. 23; color me surprised if that visit to Eugene actually ends up happening.
That just leaves the uncertainty regarding the Oklahoma visit and the Tennessee visit. I reiterate: nothing is settled yet. It’s speculation, but I imagine Nwaneri felt obligated to be definitive when talking to two reporters of Wiltfong and Simmons’ reputation, and so he talked out of both sides of his mouth. It amounts to a hedge.
— As far as Bryant Wesco, the Sooners' top WR target, many have noticed that he's now gone public with a fivefold slate of June official visits that conspicuously doesn't include Oklahoma. In speaking to a well-placed source on the matter, I'm told that OU isn't sweating it.
"He's been up [to Oklahoma] damn near every weekend this spring," that source told me. "His mama just wanted him to see some different schools."
Folks in and around the Switzer Center still expect Wesco to be a Sooner in the end, and I would figure that if everything holds, he’ll end up taking his Oklahoma official either in the fall, or at July’s Party at the Palace. But in sum, the kid’s official visit plans for June don’t change the tenor of his recruitment at all.
