ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Latest on Oklahoma's lone remaining DT target

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,796
49,095
113

With Brandon Brown off the board to LSU, four-star Miami (Fla.) Central DT Floyd Boucard is the only remaining uncommitted DT that took an official visit to Oklahoma during the month of June. So where do things stand right now between the Sooners and Boucard? I spoke to the blue-chip lineman to get the latest.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: OU OKIE, Gmoneypimp9, Whitesoxfan2005 and 18 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Note on 2025 DT target Floyd Boucard | Has USC gained the lead? | We have latest with OV set to Norman this weekend

Replies
6
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
RecruitingAnalyst_National
R
Parker Thune

Latest on another DE target after Granville comes off the board…

Replies
26
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
macsooner
M
Brandon Drumm
  • Sticky

Recruiting DrummBeat: 2025 DL target Brandon Brown note (Wed 11:05 am)

Replies
25
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
JStephens
J
Parker Thune

Three-star DT Christian Evans goes in-depth on OU and his visit plans

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
bran1028
bran1028
Jsums81

Texas recruiting misses / remaining targets

Replies
13
Views
912
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Zyee13
Zyee13
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back