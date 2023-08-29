Late-night note on Dominick McKinley (Mon 10:10pm)

Parker Thune
Campus Legend
Gold Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 2,477
-
- 45,422
-
- 113
How's this for a curveball? Two different sources in the past half-hour have informed me McKinley is in all likelihood not headed to Texas this Friday, and that it's OU and Texas A&M that have emerged as the top contenders.
Fortunately for Oklahoma, this is one instance in which Mom appears to be on the Sooners' side. Brandon and I will have more throughout the week, but things have definitely taken a turn here, and it appears to be a relatively fortuitous turn for OU. I'm not in a place to enter a FutureCast just yet, but there is more optimism on Oklahoma's end than I would have expected when I woke up this morning.
Five-star DL recruitments never lack in drama.
Fortunately for Oklahoma, this is one instance in which Mom appears to be on the Sooners' side. Brandon and I will have more throughout the week, but things have definitely taken a turn here, and it appears to be a relatively fortuitous turn for OU. I'm not in a place to enter a FutureCast just yet, but there is more optimism on Oklahoma's end than I would have expected when I woke up this morning.
Five-star DL recruitments never lack in drama.