ADVERTISEMENT

June 9-11 official visit list

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,539
46,108
113
Not an extensive list, but here's who Oklahoma has coming to town this weekend for the first round of official visits. Big emphasis on the offensive line this weekend, and it's worth remembering that David Stone will be in town hanging out with the official visitors as well. Also, I expect Nwaneri to have his fifth star on Rivals shortly. On to the list...

Four-star DL Williams Nwaneri

Four-star QB Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma commit)

Four-star WR Zion Ragins

Four-star CB Eli Bowen

Four-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

Four-star OL Grant Brix

Four-star OL Weston Davis

Four-star OL Eugene Brooks

Four-star OL Jason Zandamela

Four-star OL Marques Easley

Four-star CB Marcelles Williams

Four-star CB Kaleb Beasley

Four-star DB Kobe Black

Three-star OL Fox Crader

Three-star LB Brayden Platt
 
Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Top 5 Class, BradCam1, MarkBoomerOU1 and 30 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Summer team note | Messin’ with Schmitty has begun

Replies
8
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Marshall McGuire
M
Parker Thune

VISITOR LIST: Scheduled weekend visitors for the Heisman Hangout

Replies
31
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
bran1028
bran1028
Parker Thune

Jan. 27 Junior Day visitor list

Replies
43
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Lukesooners10
L
Brandon Drumm

MARCH 9 JUNIOR DAY VISITOR LIST

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: More JR Day notes | Big-time DL have an official visit set already? | 4-star OL | More (Sun 8:15 PM)

Replies
32
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Jackwagon79
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today