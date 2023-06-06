June 9-11 official visit list

Parker Thune
Apr 30, 2023
2,539
46,108
113
Not an extensive list, but here's who Oklahoma has coming to town this weekend for the first round of official visits. Big emphasis on the offensive line this weekend, and it's worth remembering that David Stone will be in town hanging out with the official visitors as well. Also, I expect Nwaneri to have his fifth star on Rivals shortly. On to the list...
Four-star DL Williams Nwaneri
Four-star QB Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma commit)
Four-star WR Zion Ragins
Four-star CB Eli Bowen
Four-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis
Four-star OL Grant Brix
Four-star OL Weston Davis
Four-star OL Eugene Brooks
Four-star OL Jason Zandamela
Four-star OL Marques Easley
Four-star CB Marcelles Williams
Four-star CB Kaleb Beasley
Four-star DB Kobe Black
Three-star OL Fox Crader
Three-star LB Brayden Platt
