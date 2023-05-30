ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star DE note (Tue 4:50pm)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Did some digging today on Jayshawn Ross, for whom we’ve long reported that OU leads. Ross’ timeline has always been the question mark, but I’m told things are accelerating. A hard push from the Sooners is helping to move things along.

Ross himself tells me that he’s releasing a top 5 soon and will then take his officials. I fully expect Oklahoma to be an OV destination, and I have reason to believe the visit could happen at the ChampU BBQ, based on the conversations I’ve had today.

I probably won’t put in a FC here until (or unless) a commitment is imminent, because I have my concerns about Ross and his camp getting spooked by a prediction. But the Sooners continue to occupy the pole position in this recruitment.

 
