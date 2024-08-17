Brandon Drumm
Apr 28, 2023
*** As we reported this whole last week, the Sooners were without several guys on the offensive line today -- much like the Wednesday scrimmage.
I am told that center Branson Hickman, OG Geirean Hatchett, center Josh Bates, tackle Jake Taylor, and, of course, center/guard Troy Everett were all held out today. Again, we have said they would likely go if this was a regular season game, but I quoted a source in my midweek team/scrimmage notes earlier today that said sitting these players out was due to the season being a "marathon and not a sprint," the source said. Today, I was told similarly by another source that said, "These guys all have a lot of experience outside of [Joshua] Bates. Maybe not together, but they can be rested up and ready for game week prep if they are held out and allowed to heal up a bit."
In their place, and particularly at center, we saw freshman Josh Aisosa and walk-on Evan McClure take reps with the ones at center. Again, this exactly like we reported in our previous notes.
*** Despite the patchwork on the offensive line, sources told OUinsider that this was the best the offense had looked versus the Sooners' defense.
"They came out and focused on the run game and moved the ball at times," a source told OUinsider. "Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes are going to be a really good one-two punch again. They make things happen."
*** Jackson Arnold had his "most consistent day" regarding scrimmages. A source told OUinsider that the offense got going late on Wednesday, but this time, they were more steady.
"Wednesday they started cooking late in the scrimmage, and that is when Jalil [Farooq], Deion [Burks], and Bauer [Sharp] started making big plays," the source told OUinsider of some positive movement vs the Sooners' staunch defense this fall camp. "Today, they got the run game going and Jackson [Arnold} was able to hit some guys for bigger chunk plays, like JJ [Hester] Bauer [Sharp] and Deion Burks. [Jalil] Farooq got a few as well, but they didn't play a lot of the experienced guys as much as they did the last few scrimmages."
*** Even with less playing time, I am told Robert Spears-Jennings had a pick-six and intercepted Michael Hawkins. However, the source noted that Hawkins still made some plays that you just shake your head at.
"Every time he has the ball, there is a chance something crazy is going to happen," a source told OUinsider. "Hawk is just electric. Once he gets more reps and the game keeps slowing down for him, he is going to be special before he leaves."
As for RSJ, he had what two sources called his best scrimmage of fall camp.
*** I will reiterate that RSJ is playing with ones at times. Still, according to multiple sources, Peyton Bowen has been the starter at free safety in fall camp. We will see if that stays true once game prep starts next week.
That said, sources I talk with seem to love the safety room Brandon Hall has built and even feel that they are gifted enough to be arguably the best safety unit in the SEC after Billy Bowman leaves for the NFL.
"Peyton [Bowen] is going to be playing his true safety position (and not rotating with BB) in 2025," a source said. "When he is locked in at strong next season, he will be even better than he likely will be this season. And RSJ will be next to him. In 2024, (OU) has all three and Bog (Michael Boganowski) in the rotation. That's deep. But it stays deep in 2025, too. That position and DL have the changed the most since the new staff got (to OU)."
*** Jayden Jackson had a good day. So did Damonic Williams... AGAIN.
"What makes those two so good is that they can rush the passer and are really good against the run game, too," a source said to OUinsider this evening. "They are so low to the ground and are quick off the ball that they cause a lot of problems. Those two make life a lot easier for the edge, linebackers and secondary."
Another source highlighted the two the other day and said, "Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams are as good or better than advertised. David Stone will be soon enough."
*** More on the LBs because you all asked, but Kip Lewis and Danny Stutsman have had huge fall camps. They are deep at LB, though. That is going to be big as the season moves along, in my opinion.
"They rotate a lot. You have those two starting (Kip and Danny), but Kobie [McKinzie], Lewis [Carter], Jaren [Kanak] and Sammy [Omisigho] will all play each game. There is so much talent there that you don't have to have Danny [Stutsman] playing every series, and you will be okay."
*** One last note: It's another on freshman DB Eli Bowen. Once again, he was making plays in this scrimmage and source told OUinsider, "He may be the most ready freshman that anyone has seen since BV and his staff have arrived (at OU)," the source said. "He's just on another level mentally, and he is constantly making big plays. He finds the ball. It's crazy."
Naturally, I asked if it was hyperbole to think he may be the best slot corner in the SEC by the time his sophomore year is over, and the source said, "Not at all. As long as he can stay healthy, Eli [Bowen] will be as good as anyone has seen at that inside corner. He can be that good."
The source also joked, " It must be something to those Bowen genetics because PB (Peyton Bowen) just makes plays, too."
*** All in all, the defense still dominated today's scrimmage, but it did seem more balanced. Also, some other good news for the offense was that Andrel Anthony ran a bit today, and Brenan Thompson was back as well after not playing on Wednesday. Both didn't do much, but a source called BT "Jackson's favorite deep target." So, having him back to stretch the field for the Sooners has to be good.
*** Tomorrow will be a light practice with a cookout and a lot of the older, former players showing up and putting some knowledge into the current players, I am told. There will also be a lot of families showing up of the players to hang out since they haven't gotten to talk or see them with their busy schedules.
Also, it hasn't been all insanity and work. There have days they went to Hurricane Harbor and also a day the whole team went and watched Deadpool and Wolverine. So BV and the staff have also allowed them to decompress a little.
Sunday is supposed to be an "off day," and Monday is the first day of school. I am told that Monday may also be a day off for OU if nothing more than a very light day to end fall camp.
*** Hope you were able to see notes earlier today. If not, here you go and thanks for being members of OUinsider VIP.
