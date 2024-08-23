JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an
alternative browser
.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
*** Everyone is happy about the Sooners landing 2025 five-star OL
Michael Fasusi
and they should be. Fans have long loved how the Sooners' OL has turned out each and every season, but I don't think anyone can deny that landing Eddy Pierre-Louis in 2024 and Fasusi in 2025 makes things much more enticing for OU fans and prospects of a more elite OL in the not too distant future.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Sooner starter
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Sooner signee
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Sooner commitment
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
OU scholarship offer
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
OU scholarship offer
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Sooner signee
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Sooner starter
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.