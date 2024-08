*** Everyone is happy about the Sooners landing 2025 five-star OLand they should be. Fans have long loved how the Sooners' OL has turned out each and every season, but I don't think anyone can deny that landing Eddy Pierre-Louis in 2024 and Fasusi in 2025 makes things much more enticing for OU fans and prospects of a more elite OL in the not too distant future.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.