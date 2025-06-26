Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 7,056
-
- 65,536
-
- 113
The Sooners will have a fun next three or four weeks. That we can tell you with some confidence.
Now, who could that be? Is there some more commitment date buzz we are hearing regarding a four-star target? And is there a turn in the recruitment for another three-star target?
Latest below:
First, I’ve heard some solid things regarding 2026 four-star and Rivals250
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Now, who could that be? Is there some more commitment date buzz we are hearing regarding a four-star target? And is there a turn in the recruitment for another three-star target?
Latest below:
First, I’ve heard some solid things regarding 2026 four-star and Rivals250
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.