I have been asked this question a lot over the last since last night, so I thought I should just go on here and lay it out for everyone:*** First, it's felt like the Sooners have been trending for the last month or so. Even before this latest surge from the Sooners, Oklahoma was seen as a program that would always be in line to potentially land the 2025 Lewisville (TX) five-star OL,*** As of late, we have seen Texas recruiting analysts talk about Fasusi a bit differently. It went from March, April, and May -- when picks were being put in for the Longhorns at a feverish rate -- to the present where most of the buzz for Fasusi seems to be moving toward the Sooners.*** That 'buzz' for the Sooners has had some feel like the Horns are going to move in another direction at offensive tackle right now. Will that end up being the case? Will Texas focus on "help out now type of transfers" as some sources seem to believe is their thought? I don't know.*** What I do know is that Texas has been pushing for Fasusi for quite some time and that if they do not land Fasusi, they will most certainly take a swing at getting one or two OT's in the portal.*** Now, having said that, I would also caution my Future Cast meaning it's done to OU. I by no means think it's the case. I still think Texas and Texas A&M have another run in them for the elite offensive tackle. A&M has continued to talk with Fasusi. They have continued to try and make their pitch to the elite OL. What I gather is that a lack of production to NFL (Dan Moore was last offensive tackle picked to NFL in 4th round of 2021 draft). That has been the question and the hold up for some in Fasusi's camp, according to a few sources. Though I don't think that is the end-all.*** A&M has quietly been hanging around here and sometimes that is all that is needed for a late push and win. Though, I am not there with them quite yet. One thing if for sure, and that is Gig'em does continue to have constant dialogue and at least still have Fasusi's ear. Again, sometimes that is all that is needed to open the door more, and that is exactly what A&M is working on doing. So we are watching them closely.*** As for Texas, it's always been the late NIL surge that has me worried when it comes the Sooners' chances to land Fasusi. It still does, if we are being honest and upfront. I still believe there is that chance that Texas does make a late NIL push that puts the Sooners in a 'get very close or match the NIL' type of scenario if they still want to land the Lewisville. (TX) five-star OL.Either way, Texas is going to play the NIL game and play it big at the offensive tackle position. It's just a matter of if it will be strictly portal OT's or will they manuever some funds to also play the NIL game as we expected with Fasusi. As noted, that is also what we have been and what we will continue to watch closely on the Texas side, because Fasusi does like the Horns. That's never been a secret.*** Now, for the Sooners...Fasusi has long told me thatis his favorite coach to talk with and he knows that Sooners OL coach will "get him right and get him to the league," Fasusi told me on Father's Day back in June following his OV with Oklahoma.Source last night called BB "so honest that Fasusi just connects with him." That honesty and willingness to be upfront with people (including media in interviews) has always been an endearing part of Bedenbaugh's coaching style. It's also turned some away, but those are the types that the staff would generally say wouldn't fit the OU culture to begin with.Another thing that I found interesting was a source that told me they felt Fasusi was going to end up at OU back in late June/early July contacted me when I put in the pick to OU. They were one of the sources that had Missouri trending quietly foras well. That ended up being correct in the end. That same source told me last night via text, "You are spot on with that Fasusi pick," the source said. "Always thought he was going to OU and that thought has been felt by others considering OU at that same OL position for a bit."Now, let me clear this up. Don't go taking that as fact. Don't go taking it as that means it's done with Fasusi. That would be the wrong way to approach that quote. However, I would take that for what it is and that is a very positive statement by someone that knows the landscape of DFW recruiting, as well as someone that has been dealing with elite OT recruiting for 2025 class.Lastly, you all have asked my confidence level on the FC? I would put it at a six or seven. But closer to a six. I think OU feels they are in a good spot. I think Texas and Texas A&M feel they are having to make up ground on the Sooners. Both of those programs contending with OU are working on last second surges to try and close out the five-star and pull a surprise in the final six days of his recruitment. Those things can still happen, but I also feel the Sooners are going to play ball with NIL (or at least we are hearing they are going to do so), and be VERY competitive in their pitch down the stretch as well.So with Fasusi's affinity forand what the Sooners' staffer can do for him and his goal to the NFL, along with the Sooners willingness to try and close out here as best as possible, I like OU for Fasusi. More so when you also add that the other two programs after him also feel the Sooners are in pole position heading into the final week before the five-star announces.Naturally, if that starts to change, Parker and I will undoubetly keep you all informed and update you all in an expediant manner.: If I miss and Fasusi doesn't choose the Sooners, I will take the L. Won't be pretty on here and I know the hate will be deserved from you all. I am ready for that if it gets to that point, but the funny part is that I am the most conservative FC picker that I know, outside of maybe very few others. I folowed by gut, along with the pick being based on the information I have had over the last few weeks/last month or so. That information hasn't really changed and when it's a steady flow like it has been, it's usually right. I guess we will see come Aug 22nd if that is truly the case.Stay tuned for more information on Fasusi, fall camp and more on OUinsider.com VIP. Thanks for being members.