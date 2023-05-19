DrummBeat: Quick note on OKPreps 4-star EDGE rusher Danny Okoye

Brandon Drumm
I’ll have more on Danny Okoye later on tonight or tomorrow. It’s 8pm and I’m just now leaving their practice after Okoye and I spoke for a bit.
I’ll say this: OU is making a run and tomorrow’s unofficial could be huge.
Also, Okoye should be dropping a top schools list (it’ll be within reason numbers wise), and I fully expect OU to be on that list. I don’t want to say much more with it being his top schools list and it being his moment.
However, what I did find interesting is that Okoye told me, “If I was to drop I top five, I’d have OU on that list. I really want to visit them officially if things keep going the way they have been with Coach Chavis, Coach Bates and Coach Venables. They have sold me on the future of that program, for sure. And I was hesitant for a bit after last year.”
Okoye should be at OU around 9:30 am tomorrow morning, he says. The visit will last until mid-afternoon(3-3:30 pm).
Okoye did set up to call me after leaving his official to do an interview about his visit, so we should have more on things then.
Okoye also says he will be on K-Ref after that, and will do a radio spot on “The Rush,” so the four-star OKpreps EDGE rusher has a busy day with Norman radio and his OU visit on Friday.
Again, I’ll have more later on after I get home or tomorrow morning. But wanted to pass that along, as it’s big news on the OU front with an elite 2024 OKPreps target. Especially one that had all but moved on from OU.