Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 5,769
-
- 54,678
-
- 113
Story is from Drumm and Thune:
First, PT and I got told that a reporter talked about it on the radio.
We had been sitting on the information due to OU not wanting it out until after the portal season. Both had text messages specifically asking us to respect that part of the news over the last 24 hours. Even so, we were planning on throwing out more information about the Sooners restructuring
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
First, PT and I got told that a reporter talked about it on the radio.
We had been sitting on the information due to OU not wanting it out until after the portal season. Both had text messages specifically asking us to respect that part of the news over the last 24 hours. Even so, we were planning on throwing out more information about the Sooners restructuring
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: