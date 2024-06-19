DrummBeat: Fasusi talks OU & sourced notes | Oklahoma's chances with big four at OT | Cortez Mills | Omarion Robinson | Jaden O'Neal (Wed 6:00pm)

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,505
-
- 46,058
-
- 113
*** I got to speak with 2025 five-star OL Michael Fasusi for a good 10-15 minutes on Sunday evening. Going into the visit I was a bit skeptical on the Sooners' chances. At the time (or before the visit and before he and I spoke), it really felt like Fasusi was the Texas Longhorns to lose, with the Missouri Tigers placing right behind them. Now, I just am not so sure that is the case. At least with part of equation and Fasusi.
Before I get to Fasusi and what he said, let me explain a bit what I am hearing via sources on the five-star:
*** First, from the sources I spoke with, it seems that OU made up significant ground. The visit was exactly what Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners needed, from what I am being told. Oklahoma had a chance to really show his family how the Sooners operate on a day-in-and-day-out basis. Fasusi himself even stated how impressed he was with that part of the visit, along with his family. Again, more on that a bit later.
*** With the Sooners already having former Lewisville (TX) HS teammate Jaydan Hardy on the Sooners' roster, there is an in that Oklahoma has already with Fasusi. The other potential 'in' is that of offensive line teammate Sean Hutton.
Hutton should be visiting the Sooners in the near future and Oklahoma is hoping to get the underrated OL in on a PWO. Unfortunately, Texas is also liking Hutton and working that end on their side as well. Will be something to watch as that could have some say in how things play with Fasusi down the line.
*** Speaking of Texas, I find it hard to believe that they will let Fasusi go easily. NIL will play a factor, and the Longhorns don't really have many options at offensive tackle right now. On the flip side, the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh have Rivals250 OL Lamont Rogers, Rivals 250 OL Andrew Babalola and (potentially) Rivals250 OL Ty Haywood (more on him a bit down the line on these notes). All to go with fast-riser and four-star Ryan Fodje, who is already committed to OU.
Because of the sheer urgency, and lack of options for Texas, it feels like the Longhorns will be willing to break the bank to land the five-star OL.
However, Oklahoma is playing and will continue to play the NIL game in that recruitment as well. I fully expect the Sooners to be very proactive there, as I have stated for some time that Oklahoma will (and is) treating the offensive line, in 2025, like the Sooners did the DL in 2024. Particularly regarding the NIL part of things.
Even with the Sooners playing the NIL game, I am treading lightly (and think you all should do the same) regarding Fasusi. That said, after the visit I do feel as if landing Fasusi and [Lamont] Rogers in the same class isn't as big of a stretch as I once perceived it to be. Is it still a big task? Absolutely. However, with the Sooners hosting Rogers (who I have stated as my pick for the Sooners' class the last few weeks) right now, this could very well start to move in a positive direction. Especially if Rogers commits in the near future. Two weeks ago he told me it would be the last week of June, but that has since fluctuated a bit.
I say that to add to the fact Rogers, Fasusi and Hutton are tight. They would like to play together in college. However, they also know that isn't a guarantee and things out of their control -- i.e. NIL could deter that from taking place. But it's far more realistic than it was just a week or two ago. Even so, I wouldn't bank on anything until the Texas visit is over and we have a better idea on how things are moving in Fasusi's recruitment. Texas looms large over everyone there -- at least right now.
*** So what did Michael Fasusi say about his visit to Oklahoma? Here are some quotes, and some of the reason I buy the OU buzz with the five-star OL now:
On Oklahoma as a whole and the visit: “You can tell they are organized and have things going in right direction. It was a busy weekend, but I got to see a lot and they spent so much time making me and my family feel comfortable and at home. How they go about their business, you can see why they are so successful with the offensive line and with the program.”
Why did you call Coach Bedenbaugh 'Da GOAT' on Twitter and what are thoughts on the Sooners OL coach: “He’s the best. He cares so much about you and it shows in how hard he coaches you. Why he is so good at developing offensive linemen. And Coach Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. Look at all the OU guys that are in the NFL or All-Pro’s right now. He coaches you hard, but he cares about you more than just as a player. That’s why I called him the GOAT."
What is Coach Bedenbaugh like in recruiting: "With recruiting, he has not just built a good relationship with me, but my family too. He is always checking in on all of us. Why I could see myself playing for him."
Upcoming Visits: "I was supposed to visit Oregon in the middle of the week, but I am going to reschedule it for maybe later on during the season. But I will be at Texas Friday, Saturday and Sunday."
Decision Timeline: I have a date that is meaningful to me and my family, but it's not finalized. Would be later in the summer and before my senior year starts if that is when we choose to announce. We aren't from America and the date has meaning for us coming over and moving here. But, again, it's not a done deal yet."
Added Timeline Note: There are a few other dates that have been thrown around by Fasusi. The one he mentioned above is the most prominent, though. The others are two other significant dates for his family. We will see which becomes the date of choice soon enough.
Side note: Fasusi told me the date, and I think that date is when things will take place. However, I just feel like with the meaning of what that date stands for, it is best to let him put it out publicly. I will just say that if he does stick to that date, one, the Oregon visit won't take place, and two, it's more than month out. Quite a bit more, to be honest.
That's the most I can do on that. Just not my place to say much more. Out of respect for him and his family, obviously.
*** Let's predict the odds the Sooners land one or two of the big four offensive tackles in the 2025 class:
Five-star OL Michael Fasusi: You saw the extensive notes above, right? Things are moving positively for the Sooners (who at one time were viewed as the leader). Now, that monicker seems to be Texas' favor. That said, I would still put the Sooners' chances at around 25%. Texas around 35% and Missouri, Texas A&M and Oregon fighting over the final 40%.
Four-star Lamont Rogers: I think the Sooners are in a very good spot here. I have said time and again that I feel as if the Sooners are the team to beat here. Rogers has some family dynamics that could make programs that are further away harder to sway the Rivals150 OL. And with Rogers set to announce in the weeks following his OV to OU (second to last on his OV tour), it is just starting to feel as if the Sooners are going to be not only getting one of the last shots at the raw and talented offensive tackle, but also seem to have a lot people in his camp liking what Oklahoma has to offer.
Will that be enough? I say it is (FOR NOW) and have OU at 45%, SMU 10%, Missouri 30%, FSU 15%. That final visit to FSU could throw a wrench in things, but that is a long way off from Mesquite (TX) and Rogers family. I know OU loves with Rogers provides and can be once developed. If they show that love on the visit and with NIL, it does seem like OU would be at or near the top come decision time. We will watch this on closely as a commitment date draws closer. If things change between now and then, we will 100% update you all.
Oh, and Rogers is ONLY OL on campus right now. I am told that is playing out in the Sooners' favor a bit.
Four-star Ty Haywood: Might be the most up in the air OL target that we have mentioned. Haywood has visited the Sooners in nearly a year, but somehow the Sooners have remained steadfast in his recruiting. However, lately it's been Alabama that is making the strong push, and with Haywood not looking strong to take his OV to OU this weekend, I just find it hard to believe what once looked like a battle that was Oklahoma's to lose is still trending in that direction. Sooooo... Oklahoma 20%, Alabama 55%, Texas A&M 10%, FSU 15%.
Four-star Andrew Babalola: This is the weird one. Right now, there seems to be some favor toward Stanford. Seems a bit odd, I know. But the Cardinals are selling Babalola on academia and the ACC. Seems to be working so far.
Babalola visited Stanford on June 6th. That was a week after Missouri had the elite OT on campus for OV in Columbia (MO) and three weeks after Auburn made a massive impression on Babalola during his OV on May 17th.
The kicker here is that if Stanford, Auburn or Michigan lands Babalola, what does that do to the rest of offensive tackles? Missouri is in need of one and they, like OU, Texas and Texas A&M, are known to do some persuading in the form of NIL.
So, if Babalola goes to one of Auburn, Michigan or Stanford, does Mizzou make a play at Fasusi or Rogers to the point they would be naive to say no? Do the other OT's realize that if Babalola throws a wrench into things that this could get very interesting in the NIL world of product (recruit) and demand (football programs)?
Lots to look over here as the four-star OL heads into his OV with Oklahoma this weekend. All of those twists and turns are things we are monitoring and will keep and keen eye as decisions start to unfold over the next month or two.
That said, I still think Missouri will do what is needed to sway Babalola in the end. Missouri 30%, Stanford 25%, Auburn 20%, Michigan 15% and OU 10%.
Disclaimer: I am doing my best to guess on these percentages while also understanding that things and variables will change a lot over the next few weeks and few months.
***
I am and have joined Parker on putting in a pick for Rivals250 WR Cortez Mills. From what I am hearing, things seem to be trending nicely with Emmett Jones and the Sooners after Mills' OV to OU this past weekend.
Clemson remains a team we are watching closely, but after his Miami OV started to look dicey, and then canceled, the buzz around Mills has been very positive regarding the Sooners.
Edit 6:38 PM: Seems Mills is now visiting LSU out of nowhere. How that plays into things with Oklahoma is yet to be seen. I’d worry about LSU because they have WR history and all, but Emmett Jones is as good it gets so we will see.
Definitely a spur-of-the-moment visit that has thrown a wrench in my FC earlier today.
***
We saw 2026 Rivals100 QB Jaden O'Neal at the Sooners' Elite Camp last week. What I have been able to surmise is that O'Neal and his recruitment seems to be coming to an end sooners rather than later. I won't dive too much more into it, but what I can tell you is that I still like my FC pick. I can also tell you that his final visit was to Ohio State and the other camps and unofficials have since been canceled. They are back home in California deliberating their next move, so stay tuned there. We will 100% have you all up-to-date on this recruitment.
Oh, and don't be shocked if O'Neal makes an appearance at the Party in the Palace and Sooners Under the Stars at the end of July. Just something to watch for....
***
Finally, I spoke with 2025 four-star safety Omarion Robinson this afternoon. Robinson did inform me that he does favor Oregon "a little bit" after his OV there. OU is still the team that everyone is worried about at this time. Also, there is a reason the Sooners are getting the final visit.
Regarding Oregon and their lead, Robinson has a strong bond with Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. That relationship was harvested a bit while in Eugene, and while Robinson and his family visited Lanning's house to "watch boxing" this past weekend. Lanning's defense producing several safeties to the NFL has also been the draw to the Ducks.
As for Oklahoma, Robinson also said he is very much looking forward to his visit to Norman. The four-star safety told OUinsider, "OU just feels different when I am there. Hard to explain." His relationship with Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall is "the closest one I have." That could play big, along with the fact Robinson has some family reasons to stay closer to Little Rock. Something we can dive into after NSD or after he commits.
I am slated to talk with Robinson following his OV to Oklahoma, and I would still favor the Sooners with them getting the final visit. Still, Oregon and Arkansas remain the teams that OU fans should watch closely.
A decision is expect in the last week of June or first week of July. More on that following his OV to OU.
Before I get to Fasusi and what he said, let me explain a bit what I am hearing via sources on the five-star:
*** First, from the sources I spoke with, it seems that OU made up significant ground. The visit was exactly what Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners needed, from what I am being told. Oklahoma had a chance to really show his family how the Sooners operate on a day-in-and-day-out basis. Fasusi himself even stated how impressed he was with that part of the visit, along with his family. Again, more on that a bit later.
*** With the Sooners already having former Lewisville (TX) HS teammate Jaydan Hardy on the Sooners' roster, there is an in that Oklahoma has already with Fasusi. The other potential 'in' is that of offensive line teammate Sean Hutton.
Hutton should be visiting the Sooners in the near future and Oklahoma is hoping to get the underrated OL in on a PWO. Unfortunately, Texas is also liking Hutton and working that end on their side as well. Will be something to watch as that could have some say in how things play with Fasusi down the line.
*** Speaking of Texas, I find it hard to believe that they will let Fasusi go easily. NIL will play a factor, and the Longhorns don't really have many options at offensive tackle right now. On the flip side, the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh have Rivals250 OL Lamont Rogers, Rivals 250 OL Andrew Babalola and (potentially) Rivals250 OL Ty Haywood (more on him a bit down the line on these notes). All to go with fast-riser and four-star Ryan Fodje, who is already committed to OU.
Because of the sheer urgency, and lack of options for Texas, it feels like the Longhorns will be willing to break the bank to land the five-star OL.
However, Oklahoma is playing and will continue to play the NIL game in that recruitment as well. I fully expect the Sooners to be very proactive there, as I have stated for some time that Oklahoma will (and is) treating the offensive line, in 2025, like the Sooners did the DL in 2024. Particularly regarding the NIL part of things.
Even with the Sooners playing the NIL game, I am treading lightly (and think you all should do the same) regarding Fasusi. That said, after the visit I do feel as if landing Fasusi and [Lamont] Rogers in the same class isn't as big of a stretch as I once perceived it to be. Is it still a big task? Absolutely. However, with the Sooners hosting Rogers (who I have stated as my pick for the Sooners' class the last few weeks) right now, this could very well start to move in a positive direction. Especially if Rogers commits in the near future. Two weeks ago he told me it would be the last week of June, but that has since fluctuated a bit.
I say that to add to the fact Rogers, Fasusi and Hutton are tight. They would like to play together in college. However, they also know that isn't a guarantee and things out of their control -- i.e. NIL could deter that from taking place. But it's far more realistic than it was just a week or two ago. Even so, I wouldn't bank on anything until the Texas visit is over and we have a better idea on how things are moving in Fasusi's recruitment. Texas looms large over everyone there -- at least right now.
*** So what did Michael Fasusi say about his visit to Oklahoma? Here are some quotes, and some of the reason I buy the OU buzz with the five-star OL now:
On Oklahoma as a whole and the visit: “You can tell they are organized and have things going in right direction. It was a busy weekend, but I got to see a lot and they spent so much time making me and my family feel comfortable and at home. How they go about their business, you can see why they are so successful with the offensive line and with the program.”
Why did you call Coach Bedenbaugh 'Da GOAT' on Twitter and what are thoughts on the Sooners OL coach: “He’s the best. He cares so much about you and it shows in how hard he coaches you. Why he is so good at developing offensive linemen. And Coach Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. Look at all the OU guys that are in the NFL or All-Pro’s right now. He coaches you hard, but he cares about you more than just as a player. That’s why I called him the GOAT."
What is Coach Bedenbaugh like in recruiting: "With recruiting, he has not just built a good relationship with me, but my family too. He is always checking in on all of us. Why I could see myself playing for him."
Upcoming Visits: "I was supposed to visit Oregon in the middle of the week, but I am going to reschedule it for maybe later on during the season. But I will be at Texas Friday, Saturday and Sunday."
Decision Timeline: I have a date that is meaningful to me and my family, but it's not finalized. Would be later in the summer and before my senior year starts if that is when we choose to announce. We aren't from America and the date has meaning for us coming over and moving here. But, again, it's not a done deal yet."
Added Timeline Note: There are a few other dates that have been thrown around by Fasusi. The one he mentioned above is the most prominent, though. The others are two other significant dates for his family. We will see which becomes the date of choice soon enough.
Side note: Fasusi told me the date, and I think that date is when things will take place. However, I just feel like with the meaning of what that date stands for, it is best to let him put it out publicly. I will just say that if he does stick to that date, one, the Oregon visit won't take place, and two, it's more than month out. Quite a bit more, to be honest.
That's the most I can do on that. Just not my place to say much more. Out of respect for him and his family, obviously.
*** Let's predict the odds the Sooners land one or two of the big four offensive tackles in the 2025 class:
Five-star OL Michael Fasusi: You saw the extensive notes above, right? Things are moving positively for the Sooners (who at one time were viewed as the leader). Now, that monicker seems to be Texas' favor. That said, I would still put the Sooners' chances at around 25%. Texas around 35% and Missouri, Texas A&M and Oregon fighting over the final 40%.
Four-star Lamont Rogers: I think the Sooners are in a very good spot here. I have said time and again that I feel as if the Sooners are the team to beat here. Rogers has some family dynamics that could make programs that are further away harder to sway the Rivals150 OL. And with Rogers set to announce in the weeks following his OV to OU (second to last on his OV tour), it is just starting to feel as if the Sooners are going to be not only getting one of the last shots at the raw and talented offensive tackle, but also seem to have a lot people in his camp liking what Oklahoma has to offer.
Will that be enough? I say it is (FOR NOW) and have OU at 45%, SMU 10%, Missouri 30%, FSU 15%. That final visit to FSU could throw a wrench in things, but that is a long way off from Mesquite (TX) and Rogers family. I know OU loves with Rogers provides and can be once developed. If they show that love on the visit and with NIL, it does seem like OU would be at or near the top come decision time. We will watch this on closely as a commitment date draws closer. If things change between now and then, we will 100% update you all.
Oh, and Rogers is ONLY OL on campus right now. I am told that is playing out in the Sooners' favor a bit.
Four-star Ty Haywood: Might be the most up in the air OL target that we have mentioned. Haywood has visited the Sooners in nearly a year, but somehow the Sooners have remained steadfast in his recruiting. However, lately it's been Alabama that is making the strong push, and with Haywood not looking strong to take his OV to OU this weekend, I just find it hard to believe what once looked like a battle that was Oklahoma's to lose is still trending in that direction. Sooooo... Oklahoma 20%, Alabama 55%, Texas A&M 10%, FSU 15%.
Four-star Andrew Babalola: This is the weird one. Right now, there seems to be some favor toward Stanford. Seems a bit odd, I know. But the Cardinals are selling Babalola on academia and the ACC. Seems to be working so far.
Babalola visited Stanford on June 6th. That was a week after Missouri had the elite OT on campus for OV in Columbia (MO) and three weeks after Auburn made a massive impression on Babalola during his OV on May 17th.
The kicker here is that if Stanford, Auburn or Michigan lands Babalola, what does that do to the rest of offensive tackles? Missouri is in need of one and they, like OU, Texas and Texas A&M, are known to do some persuading in the form of NIL.
So, if Babalola goes to one of Auburn, Michigan or Stanford, does Mizzou make a play at Fasusi or Rogers to the point they would be naive to say no? Do the other OT's realize that if Babalola throws a wrench into things that this could get very interesting in the NIL world of product (recruit) and demand (football programs)?
Lots to look over here as the four-star OL heads into his OV with Oklahoma this weekend. All of those twists and turns are things we are monitoring and will keep and keen eye as decisions start to unfold over the next month or two.
That said, I still think Missouri will do what is needed to sway Babalola in the end. Missouri 30%, Stanford 25%, Auburn 20%, Michigan 15% and OU 10%.
Disclaimer: I am doing my best to guess on these percentages while also understanding that things and variables will change a lot over the next few weeks and few months.
***
I am and have joined Parker on putting in a pick for Rivals250 WR Cortez Mills. From what I am hearing, things seem to be trending nicely with Emmett Jones and the Sooners after Mills' OV to OU this past weekend.
Clemson remains a team we are watching closely, but after his Miami OV started to look dicey, and then canceled, the buzz around Mills has been very positive regarding the Sooners.
Edit 6:38 PM: Seems Mills is now visiting LSU out of nowhere. How that plays into things with Oklahoma is yet to be seen. I’d worry about LSU because they have WR history and all, but Emmett Jones is as good it gets so we will see.
Definitely a spur-of-the-moment visit that has thrown a wrench in my FC earlier today.
***
We saw 2026 Rivals100 QB Jaden O'Neal at the Sooners' Elite Camp last week. What I have been able to surmise is that O'Neal and his recruitment seems to be coming to an end sooners rather than later. I won't dive too much more into it, but what I can tell you is that I still like my FC pick. I can also tell you that his final visit was to Ohio State and the other camps and unofficials have since been canceled. They are back home in California deliberating their next move, so stay tuned there. We will 100% have you all up-to-date on this recruitment.
Oh, and don't be shocked if O'Neal makes an appearance at the Party in the Palace and Sooners Under the Stars at the end of July. Just something to watch for....
***
Finally, I spoke with 2025 four-star safety Omarion Robinson this afternoon. Robinson did inform me that he does favor Oregon "a little bit" after his OV there. OU is still the team that everyone is worried about at this time. Also, there is a reason the Sooners are getting the final visit.
Regarding Oregon and their lead, Robinson has a strong bond with Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. That relationship was harvested a bit while in Eugene, and while Robinson and his family visited Lanning's house to "watch boxing" this past weekend. Lanning's defense producing several safeties to the NFL has also been the draw to the Ducks.
As for Oklahoma, Robinson also said he is very much looking forward to his visit to Norman. The four-star safety told OUinsider, "OU just feels different when I am there. Hard to explain." His relationship with Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall is "the closest one I have." That could play big, along with the fact Robinson has some family reasons to stay closer to Little Rock. Something we can dive into after NSD or after he commits.
I am slated to talk with Robinson following his OV to Oklahoma, and I would still favor the Sooners with them getting the final visit. Still, Oregon and Arkansas remain the teams that OU fans should watch closely.
A decision is expect in the last week of June or first week of July. More on that following his OV to OU.
Last edited: