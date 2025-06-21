ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting DrummBeat: A few Saturday afternoon ChampU BBQ notes and more...

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
7,024
65,393
113
Mustang (OK)
ouinsider.com
Oklahoma is hosting nearly 20 targets on campus this weekend for what is to be their biggest and last recruiting weekend of the 2026 cycle -- at least before fall camp and the season starts up.

So where do things stand with a few of the main targets after QB Bowe Bentley's commitment (with guys like our-star WR Zachery Turner, Rivals150 WR Craig Dandridge, four-star DE/DL Daniel Norman, Rivals100 DE Jake Kreul, who are on campus right now)? Have updates on them and some other quick notes on a few targets, including four-star safety Jacob Eberhart, Rivals100 DB Danny Odem, three-star DB Braeden Presley and MORE! Lots and lots of notes:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: OU OKIE, Connordavis4311, dex4OU and 52 others
Brandon Drumm said:
Oklahoma is hosting nearly 20 targets on campus this weekend for what is to be their biggest and last recruiting weekend of the 2026 cycle -- at least before fall camp and the season starts up.

So where do things stand with a few of the main targets after QB Bowe Bentley's commitment (with guys like our-star WR Zachery Turner, Rivals150 WR Craig Dandridge, four-star DE/DL Daniel Norman, Rivals100 DE Jake Kreul, who are on campus right now)? Have updates on them and some other quick notes on a few targets, including four-star safety Jacob Eberhart, Rivals100 DB Danny Odem, three-star DB Braeden Presley and MORE! Lots and lots of notes:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Quick Rivals250 visit addition for ChampU BBQ on June 20

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
cjsooner
C
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Sooners making moves for elite four-star DB after OV this weekend?

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
SoonersofIllinois
SoonersofIllinois
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: New batch of recruiting notes from Sooners' big OV weekend | Notes on upcoming official visitors | More ( Early Tuesday Morning 2:25 AM)

Replies
22
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
boomer3150
B
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: More strong buzz this evening regarding official visitor | A few more late Saturday night OV notes

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
BigCrimsonTX
BigCrimsonTX
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Saturday official visit notes | Four-star QB commit Jaden O'Neal note | 2026 four-star DT note | 2027 instate DB name to watch close & more

Replies
43
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
TulsaNatural
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back