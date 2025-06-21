Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 7,024
-
- 65,393
-
- 113
Oklahoma is hosting nearly 20 targets on campus this weekend for what is to be their biggest and last recruiting weekend of the 2026 cycle -- at least before fall camp and the season starts up.
So where do things stand with a few of the main targets after QB Bowe Bentley's commitment (with guys like our-star WR Zachery Turner, Rivals150 WR Craig Dandridge, four-star DE/DL Daniel Norman, Rivals100 DE Jake Kreul, who are on campus right now)? Have updates on them and some other quick notes on a few targets, including four-star safety Jacob Eberhart, Rivals100 DB Danny Odem, three-star DB Braeden Presley and MORE! Lots and lots of notes:
