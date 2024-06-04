DrummBeat: 2026 QB visiting June 5th thru 7th (UPDATE: More 2026 QB visits and recruiting)

Brandon Drumm
Apr 28, 2023
4,441
45,458
113
UPDATE
We will see 2026 four-star QB Jaden O’Neal tomorrow at camp as well. Was actually told that at youth camp yesterday when I spoke to a source about the QB situation in the afternoon.
The source also told OUinsider that O’Neal is one the Sooners “feel very confident about and think (OU) leads for.”
The two Rivals250 2026 QB’s jockeying for position to commit, but I was told that if O’Beal was to choose OU on his visit, and while at camp, that the Sooners would “most definitely take it.”
That brings us to four-star QB Jonas Williams and his situation. Been comparisons to former Sooner Caleb Williams as far as playing style and frame, but Williams doesn’t camp until next week, so that may not take place if O’Neal pulls the trigger.
However, a source told me today and yesterday the plan is to watch all three and go from there. Will that end up bring the case? We will have to see how the QB’s perform. My gut says OU will take O’Neal and would like to POTENTIALLY take two in ‘26.
So with what sources have led me to believe, and what I’ve heard through some other channels, I’m joining Steve Wiltfong in putting in a pick for Jaden O’Neal.
Seth Littrell seems to really love O’Neal, and you can tell that he is very picky about what QB is a fit. This will be an intriguing next week or two as we watch and see how the ‘26 QB sweepstakes unfolds.
******
We all know and have reported that 2026 four-star QB
******
