An update on 2026 DB target Evenson Malaska

It is admittedly a brief update here, but wanted to share what I picked up yesterday in Bethany (Okla.) on 2026 cornerback offer Evenson Malaska. He is obviously the younger brother of current OU cornerback, and Oklahoma is the only school to date that has offered Evenson. The Sooners are in good shape here, enough so that Evenson doesn't even plan to camp anywhere else this summer. His recruitment has yet to really take off, largely due to a broken ankle he suffered last July that hampered him throughout his sophomore season. But the Sooners saw him early, offered him early and have made him feel the love. The family as a whole has a ton of admiration for the OU staff and program. Jay Valai has done great work here. It would be a surprise if Evenson ended up committing anywhere else.