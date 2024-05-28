4-Piece Nuggets: Updates on Pietrzak, LB targets and more

Parker Thune
Let's start here: I can report that Kade Pietrzak, for whom I have an Oklahoma prediction entered, will OV on June 7-9. This has been a really arduous recruitment on which to obtain information, but the sum and substance of it is that OU remains in the driver's seat. In fact, Pietrzak rescheduled his official visit to Wisconsin in order to make the trip down to Norman, pushing his Badgers OV up a week to May 31. As of right now, he'll be the only defensive player on campus for that June 7-9 official visit slate. It's just him, Darius Afalava and DaSaahn Brame in town that weekend. Pietrzak is a take all the way, and given that he very nearly shut it down last time he was in Norman, I'll be keeping an eye on this one when the Sooners' first OV weekend arrives. It is not yet clear if or when he will take OV's to Kansas State and Nebraska, which are the other schools represented in his top four. I would assume those visits will take place... but I don't know that for a fact. No one seems to know that for a fact.
You all have likely seen today's report on Elijah Melendez from Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia. And you may recall that back in March, we reported that Melendez was briefly set for an unofficial to Norman before Miami shut down those plans. Well, the Sooner staff has continued to press the issue even harder with Melendez ever since receiving news that Dawson Merritt wouldn't even OV to Oklahoma. According to sources I've spoken with, there is a belief right now that Melendez won't end up sticking with the 'Canes. Does that mean OU is the destination? Not necessarily. But there's always been a confidence from the Oklahoma side that if the Sooners could get him to campus, they could turn the tide. It's also worth noting that Melendez is good friends with four-star OU safety commit Marcus Wimberly, and this is a recruitment in which Wimberly has personally invested plenty of time and effort. Melendez has been No. 1 on OU's linebacker board for a longggggg time... the fact that he'll OV is arguably the most significant recruiting development of the month for Oklahoma, short of Trystan Haynes' commitment.
As confirmed today by our Midwest recruiting analyst Greg Smith, the Sooners will host Christian Jones at the ChampU BBQ. The Nebraskan in me would love to hype this one up, but I'm still not terribly sure how much the Sooners are truly prioritizing Jones, if I'm being honest. I think their decision to host him is due in part to the fact that Merritt cancelled. Reading the tea leaves for the last few months and touching base with sources on both sides of this situation, it's become clear to me that the Sooners have never put the pedal to the metal with Jones. I'll obviously keep an eye on this one and we'll see where things go, but priority A1 at linebacker is Melendez by a mile. Beyond that, it could just as easily be Zaydrius Rainey-Sale or Mark Iheanachor that winds up occupying that last LB spot in Oklahoma's class.
One final thing here... we've hinted at it for a couple weeks without naming a name, but now that it's out there in the public eye and there are predictions dropping, I would keep an eye on Oklahoma for Akron QB transfer and Choctaw (Okla.) native Steele Wasel. At risk of stating the obvious, this would be a walk-on addition, but Wasel would bring plenty of upside and all four years of eligibility to the table. He was a really impressive high school prospect that committed early to Akron in the 2023 cycle (Zips head coach Joe Moorhead had previously built that relationship while he was Oregon's OC), but Wasel had one P4 offer and likely would have picked up more if he hadn't shut down his recruitment as quickly as he did. He's 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with excellent arm talent, touch and a good deal of mobility. You could do leagues worse than Wasel in the realm of walk-on quarterbacks. Should he wind up a Sooner, that's a dang solid pickup.